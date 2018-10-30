Medeama part ways with midfielder Theophilus Nyame

Medeama have parted company with midfielder Theophilus Nyame, the club announced on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old has been told to look elsewhere after failing to establish himself since joining at the start of the season.

Nyame could only manage 20 minutes in a combined 27 games for the side this term.

The former Hasaacas midfielder joined Medeama on a free transfer in 2017 but was immediately whisked out on loan to Ashantigold.

He returned to his parent club at the start of the season but struggled to break into the team.

The club confirmed on Tuesday parting ways with the former Kotoko midfielder.

"Medeama have parted ways with midfielder Theophilus Nyame," a club statement read

"The club would like to wish him well in his future endeavour."

The midfielder is now available on a free transfer.