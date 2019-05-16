Medeama pays tribute to late team doctor Allen Akaba who goes home this weekend

Medeama have paid an emotional tribute to deceased doctor Gladwyn Allen Akaba, who will be buried in the Ghanaian capital, Accra on Saturday.

The well-acclaimed physiotherapist died at the 37 Military Hospital on March 25, 2019.

Medeama president Moses Armah has led an emotional tribute to the man who worked with the two-time FA Cup winners for six years.

"We are saddened by the untimely death of team doctor Gladwyn Allen Akaba," a statement signed by club president Moses Armah read on Thursday.

"Dr Akaba served our club with dedication and commitment, devoting his time and energy for humanity.

"It is with reluctance and considerable disappointment that we bid farewell to a man who showed us immense love.

"He was a wonderful man, with humility and manners admired by myself and everybody at the club.

"Dr Akaba's legacy as a human being was that he was liked by everyone for his quiet endearing nature.

"I want to wish his lovely family especially the wife Mrs Charlotte Aba Akaba and daughter Mrs Esi Bruce Antwi every strength and happiness in future.

"Myself, the players, technical team, management and the board will forever remain grateful to him for his selfless service to our club.

He will be interred at the Osu Cemetary on Saturday May 18, 2019.