Medeama president Moses Armah and board chair Tony Aubyn to lead high-powered delegation to attend Normalisation Committee meeting

Published on: 17 October 2018
Medeama president Moses Armah and board chair Tony Aubyn to lead high-powered delegation to attend Normalisation Committee meeting

Medeama president Moses Armah, board chairman Dr Tony Aubyn, board secretary Emmanuel Larbi Amoah and chief executive James Essilfie will attend a meeting with FIFA's Normalisation Committee on Friday in what will be the biggest representation by the club at any Ghana FA interaction.

The high-powered delegation sends a strong signal about the club's quest to ensure football is restored to normalcy within the time frame handed the FIFA interim team.

The Ghana Premier League leaders are among several clubs that have been affected by the lack of local football in the West African nation.

The presence of club president Moses Armah is hugely significant as he has been absent from such meetings since he decided not to seek re-election on the Ghana FA Executive Committee four years ago.

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 17, 2018

The Normalisation Committee of Ghana football will meet owners and Chief Executive Officers of Premier League and Division One clubs on Friday at the Alisa hotel.

The meeting has been arranged for both parties to address issues with regards to the domestic leagues.

All football activities were brought to a halt following the premiering of the Anas documentary which caught several top officials on camera allegedly receiving cash gifts.

FIFA and government resorted to the constitution of the Normalisatiion committee to govern Ghana football until the election of a new administration.

