Medeama president Moses Armah guides a local church team to win tourney in Tarkwa

Medeama president Moses Armah showed his amazing football skills to guide a local church to win a football tournament in his native town in Ghana on Monday.

The evergreen striker, played a pivotal role for Gethsemane Methodist church to win the ultimate crown in Tarkwa.

The annual gala saw several churches and other teams competing on a holiday to mark Easter.

It was an exciting scene as the business mogul created assists enroute to the cup final in the good mining town.

He has been heavily involved in the annual Easter games in Tarkwa.