Medeama president Moses Armah rules out Africa campaign; claims 'We don't have the adequate funds'

Medeama owner Moses Armah has poured cold water of the club's fight with the Normalisation Committee to represent the country in the CAF Champions League.

The businessman claims the club do not have the financial wherewithal to play in the continent's flagship inter-clubs competition.

"We are not ready to represent Ghana in any CAF competition disregard reports circulating in the media," Armah told Tarkwa-based Medeamaa FM

"There is no iota of truth in those stories. We don't have the money to play Africa for now, let's all help the Normalization Committee.

"We suffered a lot in our last appearance in the CAF Confederation Cup because there was no support from anywhere [not even the government at that time]. It is simple Medeama is not ready to play in Africa.

"We don't have the adequate funds to play in Africa.

In 2015, Medeama progressed to the Group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.