Medeama receive GHghs1 million reward from President Akufo-Addo

Published on: 14 December 2023
President Nana Akufo-Addo has fulfilled his pledge to award GH¢1 million to Medeama SC for their historic victory in the Ghana Premier League.

The president made the promise when the team visited him earlier this year, and he has now followed through on his commitment.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Ussif Mustapha, presented the check to Hon. George Mireku Duker, a board member of Medeama SC and the MP for Tarkwa Nsuem.

The club has done well in their maiden CAF Champions League campaign, advancing to the group stage and earning four points from three matches.

They began with a 3-0 loss to Al Ahly but rebounded with a win against CR Belouizdad and a 1-1 draw versus Yanga SC.

This development demonstrates the government's dedication to supporting sports growth in Ghana and acknowledging exceptional performance by athletes and clubs. It will motivate other teams to perform well and strive for excellence.

