Medeama responds to Sundowns and Al Ahly interest in Jonathan Sowah

Medeama SC president, Dr Tony Aubynn, has disclosed the club's position on interests from African giants Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns in forward Jonathan Sowah.

Sowah has been a transfer target for several clubs on the continent and in Europe following his blistering performances for the Mauve and Yellow.

The Black Stars forward helped Medeama to their first-ever Ghana Premier League title and has already shone in the CAF Champions League his abilities.

However, the club is not ready to let him leave despite leaving the door opened for future transfer.

"Now, we do not want the player transferred to any club, but perhaps in the future, we will think about it," said Dr Aubynn to OnTime Spor.

"He represents a powerful force for the team and there is no specific price for selling him.

"There are no negotiations between Medeama and Al Ahly regarding Jonathan Sowah, and we have several clubs interested in the player, including Egyptian and European clubs."

Medeama suffered a 3-0 defeat in their opening Group D game against Al Ahly in Egypt and will host Algerian giants CD Belouizdad on Friday in Kumasi.