Medeama rising star Nurudeen Abdulai secures late call-up to Black Stars for friendly matches

Medeama SC promising defender Nurudeen Abdulai has received a last-minute call-up to join the Black Stars for their upcoming friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda.

The 19-year-old central defender departed Ghana early Tuesday to link up with the national squad in Morocco.

Abdulai, who earned his debut call-up last year during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros, has been making waves with his stellar performances.

With 30 appearances and three goals for Medeama last season, along with four Man of the Match awards, he has showcased his value to the team.

In the ongoing season, Abdulai has continued to shine, featuring prominently in both league and CAF Champions League matches, accumulating 12 league appearances and 7 in the continental competition.

The Black Stars are set to clash with Nigeria on Friday, March 22, 2024, at the Grande Stade Marrakech, followed by a match against Uganda at the same venue four days later.

Abdulai's inclusion adds youthful vigour and talent to the squad as they prepare for these crucial encounters.