Medeama SC captain Vincent Atingah optimistic ahead of CAF Champions League clash against Remo Stars

Medeama SC captain Vincent Atingah is convinced of his team's preparations ahead of their clash against Remo Stars in the CAF Champions League.

The Tarkwa-based side will host the Nigerian club on Sunday at the Cape Coast Stadium in an exciting encounter as both teams make their debut in the renowned competition.

Ahead of the game, Vincent Atingah has expressed optimism in his team's readiness for the encounter.

“Well, our preparations have been good and with the support of the technical men, we’re good to go!

"Just to keep it short and simple, we are hoping for a good convincing win," he said.

As they aim to win at home and prepare for the second leg the following week, the skipper also urged the crowd to rally behind the team.

“I will just urge the fans to come in their numbers to support the team. I will say Central and Western regions are like twins and so if the Western region club is representing the country or Central region club representing the country, it’s the same thing. So, I am calling on all the supporters to come in to support us on Sunday.

The encounter will mark the beginning of Medeama SC's third appearance in African inter-club competitions, having featured in 2015 and 2017 in the CAF Confederation Cup.