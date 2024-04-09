Medeama SC Coach Nebojsa Kapor acknowledges goal-scoring struggles

Medeama SC coach Nebojsa Kapor has voiced his concern regarding his team's inability to convert chances into goals despite their commendable performances on the pitch.

Following a narrow 1-0 loss to league leaders FC Samartex during Week 24 of the Ghana Premier League 2023/24 season, Medeama SC currently find themselves in the ninth position on the league table with 33 points.

Addressing the media in a pre-match press conference ahead of their upcoming Match Day 25 clash against Accra Hearts of Oak at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa, Kapor lamented the persistent issue of goal-scoring that has hindered his team's progress.

"It's a very difficult situation to explain. The players are giving their all to find the net. Sometimes, we execute shots well during the game. However, we continue to struggle in converting our opportunities," Kapor emphasized.

He further added, "It's not the fault of a single player; the entire team is facing challenges in scoring goals. I continuously urge them to stay positive and focused, and we are working diligently to overcome this period."

With determination and resilience, Kapor aims to instill confidence in his players as they strive to overcome their goal-scoring woes and improve their position in the league standings.

The club had been whelmed with matches in the last few months due to their participation in the CAF Champions League. However, having suffered elimination in the Group stage, the focus will be on the Ghana Premier League.