Medeama SC president Moses Armah explains reason behind transfer of nine players to Sirens FC

Medeama SC president, Moses Armah 'Parker', has revealed why the club transferred nine of their players to Maltese Premier League side, Sirens FC.

The Ghanaian champions announced the shock move on Tuesday, with veteran midfielder Kwasi Donsu part of the players allowed to leave by the club.

According the Medeama chief, it is part of the club's programme to ensure players move to good team's abroad.

"This is part of Medeama SC’s plans and we are looking for another proposal from Europe or Asia but for now this is the one that has been completed," he told Yaw Ampofo Ankrah.

“I traveled to Malta a few weeks ago and spent several days concluding the process but it began a year ago and with the officials of FC Sirens coming to Ghana to scout for players.

“Players who have been registered for the CAF Champions League campaign will not be released but those that went were agreed upon before the 2022/2023 season ended,” he added.

Midfielder Prosper Owusu Boakye as well as forwards Charles Agyemang, Frank Boateng, Joshua Agyemang, Bismark Asare and defenders Daniel Opoku, Winger Akadom Mohammed Hafiz, and Moro Muktar have all travelled to Malta to join Sirens FC.