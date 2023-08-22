Medeama SC President Moses Armah reveals strategy behind transfer of 9 players to Malta

Medeama SC President Moses Armah Parker has shed light on the transfer of nine players from his club to Sirens FC in the Maltese Premier League.

The move comes as part of Medeama SC's strategic plans for their players' development and exposure on the international stage.

The nine players – Kwasi Donsu, Prosper Owusu Boakye, Charles Agyemang, Frank Boateng, Joshua Agyemang, Bismark Asare, Daniel Opoku, Moro Muktar, and Akadom Mohammed Hafiz – have all signed contracts to embark on their European football journey with Sirens FC.

While Donsu, Boateng, and Joshua Agyemang have secured one-year loan deals, the other seven players have inked permanent contracts, affirming their commitment to the Maltese club.

Parker revealed that the scouting and negotiation process had been ongoing for about a year, with his personal involvement during a trip to Malta finalizing the deals. He expressed gratitude to the management, technical team, and all involved in making the transfers possible.

"This is a breakthrough for the players and also opens doors for Ghanaian players from other clubs," Parker remarked, highlighting the significance of this move in Ghanaian football history.

Medeama SC's recent victory over Remo Stars in the first leg of the 2023 CAF Champions League added to the positive atmosphere. The team secured a 1-0 win at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium, and they are poised for the return fixture in Nigeria on Sunday, August 27.