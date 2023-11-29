Medeama SC seek blessings from Asantehene ahead of CAF Champions League match

Medeama SC paid a visit to the Manhyia Palace on Wednesday to meet with His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, ahead of their CAF Champions League match against CR Belouizdad on Friday.

This visit is a demonstration of respect for the King, who also owns Asante Kotoko, seeking his blessings for the crucial match.

The Ghanaian champions aim to recover from a disappointing start to their campaign, having suffered a defeat to reigning champions Al Ahly on Saturday. They face a formidable challenge against CR Belouizdad, who secured a victory against Yanga SC and are anticipated to provide tough competition.

The visit to the Manhyia Palace symbolizes Medeama's respect for the Asantehene and the Ashanti Region, where the match will be held. Notably, the club had initially hoped to host their games at the TNA Stadium, but due to delays in its completion, they have opted for the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi instead.

The King, well-known for his passion for football, warmly welcomed Medeama and encouraged them to bring pride to Ghana in the competition. He expressed his best wishes for the team's success and conveyed confidence in their ability to overcome their opponents.