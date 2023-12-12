Medeama SC set to clash with Basake Holy Stars FC in rescheduled MTN FA Cup showdown

Medeama Sporting Club are gearing up to face Basake Holy Stars FC in a midweek showdown in the MTN FA Cup.

The match, originally scheduled earlier this month, was postponed due to Medeama SC's involvement in the CAF Champions League.

In a communiqué from the Ghana FA, it was announced that the outstanding Round of 64 clash between Medeama SC and Basake Holy Stars FC will take place on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at Akoon Park. The winner will secure a spot in the Round of 32.

“Medeama SC will face Basake Holy Stars FC in their outstanding Round of 64 match at the Akoon Park on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, to decide who joins the qualified teams in the Round of 32,” stated the GFA communiqué.

Simultaneously, the draw for the Round of 32 of the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup is scheduled to take place on the same day.