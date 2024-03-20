Medeama SC vs. Aduana FC match postponed due to heavy rainfall

The highly anticipated match between Medeama SC and Aduana FC in the outstanding week 18 fixture of the ongoing Ghana Premier League has been postponed due to heavy rainfall.

Both top clubs engaged in a competitive first half, showcasing impressive performances but failing to find the back of the net.

Unfortunately, the heavy downpour prevented the conclusion of the game, leading to its postponement.

In an official statement released by the league authorities, it was announced that the match would resume on Thursday at 10:00 am to ensure fairness and completion of the fixture.

"UPDATE!! The game between Medeama SC & Aduana FC in the outstanding match week 18 has been called off due to a heavy downpour. The game will continue tomorrow morning at 10:00 am," the statement from the Ghana Premier League page on X confirmed.

Aduana FC are currently third on the Ghana Premier League table with 36 points behind FC Samartex and Nations FC who have 39 and 37 points respectively.

Meanwhile Medeama SC still with an extra outstanding game are 10th on the table with 29 points after 20 games. The Yellow and Mauves are poised to win their outstanding matches in a bid to defend the title.