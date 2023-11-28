Medeama set to host CR Belouizdad in CAF Champions League clash

Medeama are gearing up to host CR Belouizdad from Algeria at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, December 1, 2023.

The match is a crucial one for the Ghanaian champions as they aim to rebound in their continental campaign after a 3-0 loss to Al Ahly in their Group D opener.

The Confederation of African Football has appointed Lamin N. Jammeh from The Gambia as the centre referee for the match. Jammeh will be assisted by Abdul Aziz Bollel Jawo (Assistant I), Omar Darboe (Assistant II), and Alhasan Baboucarr Bass (Fourth Referee), all from The Gambia. Rene Williams Sere from Cote D’Ivoire will serve as the Match Commissioner.

The game, scheduled for a 16:00 kick-off at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, is a significant opportunity for Medeama SC to regain momentum in the CAF Champions League.

The officials appointed for the match include Peter Elgam Edibe (Referee Assessor – Nigeria), Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu (General Coordinator – Nigeria), Ibrahim Sannie Daara (Media Officer - Ghana), and Odochi Joan Efughu (Security Officer – Nigeria).