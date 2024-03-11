Medeama sign partnership deal with USA-based International Development Academy (IDA)

Ghana champions Medeama have signed a partnership agreement with the International Development Academy (IDA) -to chart an educational and career pathway for the club's youth players globally.

The America-based organisation announced the partnership with the Ghanaian side on Monday night.

This is the first of its kind relationship for IDA and Medeama becoming its first fully professional club partner - making the Mauve and Yellow the official and exclusive Ghanaian partner.

The partnership has been formed to provide Medeama academy players external access to further high-level training and competition in Europe, and direct pathways into European academies and the US collegiate system.

It is designed to assist the ongoing growth of Medeama's brand across the globe through entry to various high-level tournaments at the youth level, the birth of IDA and Medeama talent identification clinics in various destinations and international tours for both its academy and senior players.

"We are delighted to work with such an ambitious and forward-thinking club," Director Camps and Short-Term Programmes Ben Poulton said.

"Ghanaian football has a rich history and to have the opportunity to work with Medeama to ensure the next generation of players receive further opportunities to succeed is a very exciting thing."

Medeama president Moses Armah said: "We are excited about the opportunity to work with IDA for the next few years. I am wishing us all the best of luck and a flourishing partnership that sees our deal extended further. We are again extremely grateful to IDA for this opportunity and the accomplishment it will bring.

Medeama is expected to benefit immensely from this partnership with the academy side of the Ghanaian giants expected to participate in the Surf Cup International scheduled for Morocco this summer.

Despite being relatively young in the Ghanaian top-flight, Medeama have won the famous FA Cup twice, beating local giants Asante Kotoko twice to win the title.

Based in Tarkwa, a goldmine in Ghana, Medeama have represented the West African country twice in the CAF Confederation Cup with the side impressive heavily in its attempt.

They also reached the group stage of the 2023-24 CAF Champions League. The success of the Club is based on the principles of co-operation, trust, humility, discipline, effort and loyalty.

We have been one of the most disciplined teams in Ghana and won the Fair Play Award during the 2014/15 Ghana FA/Premier League Board gala.

About International Development Academy (IDA)

IDA helps student-athletes find the educational pathway that's right for them, building an environment for growth, development, and success on and off the field.

It offers unique college placement services for International student-athletes by helping them find the perfect fit for the next stage in their journey.

Elite training, competition, exposure, access, education and support are the bedrock of IDA.