Medeama sign talented defender Ibrahim Larbi on four-year deal from Mountaineers FC

Medeama have announced the signing of defender Ibrahim Larbi on a long-term contract.

The talented centre-back has joined the Ghana Premier League Champions on a four-year deal.

He joins from lower side Mountaineers FC.

Larbi is expected to improve competition in the team as the champions embark on the CAF Champions League for the 2023-24 season.

"Larbi is an exciting prospect and I'm glad he has joined us to continue with his development. He will bring competition to the team and we're looking forward to a perfect working relationship." Head Coach Augustine Evans Adotey told this website.

Ibrahim Larbi told medeamasc.org: This is a great opportunity for me and I look forward to grabbing it. I am very happy to join a big club like Medeama. I will work hard to cement the confidence reposed in me by the coach and his backroom staff.