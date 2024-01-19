Medeama snap up Ashaiman City FC's promising duo Dennis Adoma and Isaac Yaw Gborvison

Ghanaian champions Medeama have secured the services of highly rated youngsters Dennis Adoma and Isaac Yaw Gborvison from third-tier side Ashaiman City FC.

Adoma, a winger and Gborvison a left-back, have signed permanent contracts with the Ghanaian powerhouse.

The Mauve and Yellow are believed to have fought off some other unnamed Ghana Premier League clubs for the signature of the talented duo.

A glowing scouting reports about the two players has convinced the two-time FA Cup winners of their immense quality and have brought them to Tarkwa.

Adoma, a sharp winger, emerged as the top scorer of Ashaiman City FC club with 5 goals, 2 assists in 9 matches in the first round of the season.

His former Ashaiman City FC teammate Yaw Gborvison, is a talented left-back brought in to offer competition at the role

The two players have been talked about and largely seen as an exciting addition for the Ghana Premier League champions.

The promising duo have completed formalities and will continue their growth and career in Tarkwa - one of the most fertile environments for footballers to thrive.