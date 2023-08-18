Medeama star Kwasi Donsu unavailable for CAF Champions League clash against Remo Stars 

Medeama have been dealt a setback ahead of their CAF Champions League encounter against Remo Stars, as star player Kwasi Donsu will miss the crucial match, according to coach Evans Adotey.

Donsu, a pivotal figure in the team's recent success, won't be available for selection on Sunday. Coach Adotey addressed the issue on Friday, stating, "First no! Not even my captain who is sitting beside me. If he is not there, I need to fix in a player, who plays the same way or better."

He further clarified, "For Kwasi Donsu, I’ve received several questions coming from all stations. I need to make it clear here! Kwasi Donsu is bound to travel. He is travelling out of the country. He was supposed to have travelled last Wednesday but he is still in town. In the next week, Kwasi Donsu will be out of the country."

Despite the absence of their key player, Medeama remain steadfast in their pursuit of victory at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday, aiming to set a strong foundation for their journey to Nigeria.