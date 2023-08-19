Medeama support Cape Coast School for the Deaf ahead of CAF Champions League clash

Medeama SC displayed their commitment to community engagement by making a heartwarming donation to the Cape Coast School for the Deaf on Saturday. This gesture is aimed at bolstering their support for the institution and fostering a strong bond with the local community.

Scheduled to face the Nigerian side Remo Stars in a crucial fixture at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday, Medeama have been leaving no stone unturned in their preparations. Seeking to make a lasting impact, the Ghanaian champions chose to contribute to a noble cause by offering their support to the Cape Coast School for the Deaf.

The decision to shift the home ground for this match from Tarkwa to Cape Coast was prompted by circumstances surrounding the stadium's readiness. Undeterred by the change of venue, Medeama embraced the Central region capital with open arms, engaging in various activities to connect with the local populace and rally support for the team's quest for victory.

Among these activities, the noteworthy donation to the Cape Coast School for the Deaf stood out as a display of Medeama's commitment to social responsibility. The players and representatives of the club took the time to interact with the students, leaving behind a positive impact and spreading a sense of unity.

The students of the school, elated by Medeama's visit, offered their prayers and blessings for the club's success in their debut Champions League campaign. As the team gear up for the clash against Remo Stars, the students' well-wishes added an element of heartfelt support that transcended the traditional barriers of communication.

Medeama's ultimate goal in this Champions League campaign is to advance to the coveted group stage, often referred to as the "money zone." With their dedication to both on-field success and community engagement, the club are undoubtedly making strides toward achieving this objective.

The second leg is scheduled for Nigeria next weekend.