Medeama take delivery of Pokoo replica jerseys

Medeama have taken delivery of replica jerseys from UK-based manufacturing firm Pokoo.

The quality designed kits from the Scottish firm will be available on the market for the club's supporters.

The Mauve and Yellows have signed a contract agreement with the firm.

The club's communication Director Patrick Akoto took delivery of the items at the Kotoka International Airport.

"I can confirm to you that we have taken delivery of the items and we're happy," he told medeamasc.com

"Our fans will now get the chance to wear the replicas for our home and away matches.

"We are happy with the terms of the contract and we look forward to a longer relationship with Pokoo.

The 2019 Medeama SC home shirt is purple with yellow diagonal stripes that fade in from the left side of the jersey and run across the right side of the football shirt.

Both the collar and the left sleeve are coloured yellow as is the Pokoo lettering on the right breast and the Betway shirt sponsor.

Purple shorts and yellow socks with purple trim at the top complete the 2019 home kit.

The 2019 Medeama away shirt is yellow with a purple gradient effect running across the chest that features the Betway sponsor just above it also coloured purple.

A gradient stripe runs up from the hem then quickly fades out.

Both the trim on the collar and cuffs are also coloured purple.

Yellow shorts and socks complete the away kit.

Source: Medeamasc.com