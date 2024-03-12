Medeama to participate in the Surf Cup tournament in Morocco after IDA partnership

Medeama SC are set to participate in the Surf Cup tournament in Morocco this summer, with their U15 and U17 teams taking part in the inaugural event.

This collaboration is part of a larger partnership between Medeama and the International Development Academy (IDA), aimed at providing Medeama's academy players with access to high-level training and competition in Europe, as well as direct pathways into European academies and the US collegiate system.

The partnership is expected to help Medeama grow their brand globally, with plans for the team to participate in various high-level tournaments at the youth level, as well as the establishment of IDA & Medeama SC talent identification clinics in various locations and international tours for both the academy and senior teams.

Ben Poulton, Director of Camps & Short-Term Programs at IDA, expressed his excitement about working with Medeama SC, saying, "Ghanaian football has a rich history, and to have the opportunity to work with Medeama SC to ensure the next generation of players receive further opportunities to succeed is a very exciting thing."

Medeama SC have established themselves as a powerhouse in Ghanaian football. They are reigning Ghanaian champions, winning the Ghana Premier League for the first-time last season, and made their CAF Champions League debut this season, reaching the group stage.

They also have won two Ghanaian FA Cup titles and made two appearances in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The club's president, Moses Armah, welcomed the partnership, stating, "We are very excited about the opportunity to work with IDA for the next few years. We are again extremely grateful to IDA for this opportunity and the accomplishments it will bring."

The partnership aligns with Medeama SC's values of cooperation, trust, humility, discipline, effort, and loyalty, which are similarly promoted by IDA.

The success of the club is based on these principles, and the partnership is expected to foster a long and successful relationship between the two organizations.