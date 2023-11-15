Medeama top striker Jonathan Sowah suspended for Asante Kotoko clash

Jonathan Sowah is suspended for Medeama's epic Ghana Premier League match against Asante Kotoko on Sunday.

The 24-year-old will miss the cracker at the Baba Yara Stadium due to yellow card accumulation.

Sowah, who has taken the Ghanaian top-flight league by storm, has been named in the Black Stars squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros.

The Premier League champions will be without their most lethal weapon for the must-win game against the Porcupine Warriors at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday.

The highly-rated striker has scored four goals so far in the Ghana Premier League and would have been an added incentive to the side ahead of the Kotoko showdown.

But Premier League champions will miss his services and will have to rely on Daniel Lomotey and Joshua Agyemang for the cracking game in the Garden City.

Sowah has been a mainstay of the Medeama side, earning a breakthrough after playing an influential role in the side's Premier League and Super Cup triumphs.

He was also in the thick of affairs as Medeama secured a historic qualification to the group stage of the CAF Champions League - overcoming Nigerian outfit Remo Stars and Guinea powerhouse Horoya AC.

Medeama travel to Kumasi to battle Asante Kotoko who are without a win in fives matches to heap pressure on coach Prosper Nartey Ogum.