"Medeama wouldn't have sacked me if I met Kwesi Appiah early"- Ignatius Osei-Fosu

Assistant coach of Sudan, Ignatius Osei-Fosu insists he has learnt a lot from former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah.

The ex-Techiman Eleven Wonders coach now works with Appiah as coaches of the Sudanese national team.

The ex-Ghana captain added Osei-Fosu and Fatau Dauda to his technical team following his appointment as Sudan coach in September.

Before travelling with Appiah to Sudan, Osei-Fosu worked with Dreams FC, King Faisal and Medeama SC.

His time in Tarkwa was brief after he was shown the exit following struggles at the beginning of his time at Medeama.

"I told the President of Medeama, Moses Parker, that If I had met Kwesi Appiah before joining your club, you wouldn't have sacked me. I have learnt a lot from that man," he told Pure Sports.

Medeama went on to win the Ghana Premier League and are now the country's representatives in the CAF Champions League.