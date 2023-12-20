Medeama's Derrick Fordjour rewarded after being named in provisional Ghana's AFCON 2023 squad

Medeama's talented forward Derrick Fordjour has been selected for Ghana's provisional Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 squad following his impressive performances in the domestic league and the ongoing CAF Champions League.

Fordjour, who signed a four-year contract with Medeama in 2022, was instrumental in the team's championship-winning campaign, making 27 appearances and scoring two goals while providing five crucial assists in the 2022/23 Premier League season.

His form carried over into the CAF Champions League, where he played a vital role in Medeama reaching the group stage for the first time.

The provisional squad will be narrowed down to 27 players, which will be the final squad for the tournament.

The Black Stars are expected to start camping at least three weeks before their first game, with the location of their camp still to be confirmed.

Ghana will open their AFCON campaign against Cape Verde on January 14, followed by matches against Egypt and Mozambique in the group stage.

The Black Stars are eager to end their long drought without an AFCON title, having not won the tournament since 1982.

Fordjour's selection to the provisional squad is a testament to his hard work and dedication to his craft. He will have the opportunity to compete for a spot in the final squad and potentially make his mark on the international stage.