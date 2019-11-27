Media consultant Akwesi Agyeman to head Division One League Committee

Media consultant Akwesi Agyeman has been named as the Chairman of the Ghana FA Division One League committee.

Agyeman, who is the Chief Executive of the Ghana Tourism Authority will head an eight-member committee to supervise the smooth running of the country's second-tier league.

The CEO of Dalex Finance Kenneth Thompson will serve as the vice-chairman.

Veteran football administrator Jones Abu Alhassan as well as journalist Sheikh Tophic Sienu will act as members.

Other members of the committee includes: Justice Boison, David Obeng, Eugene Nobel and Gideon Fosu