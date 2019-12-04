Mersut Ozil's super agent Dr. Sogut storms Accra on a two day working visit

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil's agent Dr. Erkut Sogut has arrived in Ghana for a two day visit following an invitation from Director of International Relations at Tudu Mighty Jets, Daniel Larbi Akowuah.

The super agent is in Ghana to scout talents as well as shed light on the journey of becoming a Sports Lawyer and an agent.

Dr. Erkut Sogut started as a lawyer for Sports Agencies before his breakthrough work with the World Cup winner.

He has been working with the Germany international for the past seven years, and he is of course the brain behind the former Real Madrid man's hefty salaries at Arsenal.

Dr. Sogut will spend some time at the Ghana Institute of Journalism, where he will introduce students to sports law as well as how to become a football agent.

The same lectures will happen at the University of Ghana to get young people interested in playing a role in football acquaint themselves with the processes.

Other aspects Dr. Sogut will speak on are the negotiating of player transfer and wages.