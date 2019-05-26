Messi wins his sixth European Golden Shoe, Senegal ace Diagne take 4th position

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has won the European Golden Shoe for the sixth time overall with Senegal striker Mbaye Diange finishing fourth despite scoring 30 goals this season in Turkey.

The Barcelona star clinched the award for the third year in a row after his side failed to win the Copa Del Rey title on Saturday night.

But Senegal star should have finished in third position in the award but because he scored his goals in the Turkish league weighs less.

Messi, who retains the award after his record-breaking fifth win last season, ended the champions' La Liga campaign with 36 goals.

The Argentine finished three goals ahead of second-placed Kylian Mbappe, who was on target in PSG's 3-1 home defeat to Reims on Friday.

Diange was beaten to the third position by Fabio Quagliarella even though the Sampdoria striker scored 26 Serie A goals.

The Golden Shoe table is ranked on points rather than goals, with goals scored in Europe's top five leagues worth two points.

This means goals in the Turkish Super Lig are worth 1.5, which is why Kasimpasa's Mbaye Diagne finished fourth with 30 goals.