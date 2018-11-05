GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 05 November 2018
Metz defender John Boye disappointed with French Cup elimination

Metz defender John Boye has been left heartbroken after his side suffered Coupe de la Lique elimination against  Amiens SC.

The French Lique 2 leaders lost 2-1 at top-flight side Amiens SC to exit the competition last week.

And the Ghanaian has expressed his regrets after bowing out.

"We had multiple opportunities to make the match easier. We could have won and therefore qualify, "he regrets.

"In the first half, we probably lacked aggressiveness. But after the break, it was much better and we had to win! It's like that. We are all now turned to turn our attention to Auxerre on Monday. "

 

