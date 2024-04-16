Michael Akuffo blames Kotoko’s poor form on lack of experience

Former Asante Kotoko captain Michael Akuffo attributes the club's current poor form, characterised by a seven-game winless streak in the Ghana Premier League, to the lack of experience among some players.

Kotoko, once considered title contenders, now find themselves just three points away from the relegation zone.

“It all boils down to the players. Some of them are not experienced. Some of them have not played in the Premier League before and when you look at some of the loopholes in the team now I think they lack senior players in the team. Ogum’s first coming worked because the senior players were able to teach the younger ones,” he expressed to 3FM.

While Coach Prosper Ogum has faced significant criticism and calls for his dismissal, the former captain, now turned coach, appeals to the club's supporters for patience.

“I will suggest to the supporters to be patient with the team. It’s part of the game, when there’s a new coach it takes time for players to adapt to the coach’s philosophy. So I will urge the supporters to have patience with the team since the team and the management have already told them they’re rebuilding,” he emphasized.

Kotoko's next fixture sees them hosting league leaders FC Samartex, where they hope to turn their fortunes around and steer the team back on the right track.