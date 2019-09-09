Michael Essien and Sammy Kuffuor named in The Sun football African best XI

Former Ghana internationals Michael Essien and Samuel Osei Kuffuor have been named The Sun football's best African XI.

The pair are in a star studded line up that includes legendary Ivorian forward Dedier Drogba and arguable Africa's greatest player of all time Samuel Eto'o.

Essien is revered in England following his exploits with Premier League giants Chelsea with Samuel Osei Kuffuor gaining prominence during his days with German side Bayern Munich.

Both players won multiple titles including the UEFA Champions League.

They are joined by Nigerian goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama, Rigobert Song of Cameroon and South African great Lucas Redebe.

Liberia President George Weah makes the list with Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Mohammed Salah also named in the best XI. '

Four times African footballer of the year Yaya Toure completes the Sun's best XI African players.

See team below