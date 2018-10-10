Michael Essien confirms training at former club Chelsea

Ex-Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien admits he is still training with the club to maintain his fitness.

Essien is back in London after a spell in Indonesia with Persib.

He is still visiting Chelsea's training ground on a regular basis, but not to coach.

"I still play sometimes," said Essien to the Daily Mail.

"I still train sometimes with the Chelsea kids. I go down to play with the Under 23s, to train with them."

Essien is showing no signs of hanging up his boots and has been linked with clubs in Europe and Australia.