Michael Essien praises Ghanaian duo as Africa XI draw with Chelsea legends

Former Black Stars midfielder Michael Essien has showered praises on young Ghana duo, Shadrack Adombila and Alex Agyarkwa for their outstanding performance in the Africa XI draw against Chelsea legends.

The youngsters who had the opportunity of playing with some Chelsea Legends including Michael Essien, Dennis Wise and Celestine Babayaro were impressive as the forced a draw from the experience Chelsea side.

Shadrack Adombila captained the Africa XI side as Alex Agyarkwa finished the game as the Most Valuable Player.

Essien met the pair on a Rexona search for talents campaign, and was excited by the display on Friday.

“I want to say thanks to everyone, thanks to the boys. They made us work hard and it’s been a pleasure playing against you,” he explained.

“It’s been a long journey, I met Alex and Shadrack in Ghana. To see them here is great and congratulations to Alex for winning the Man of the Match.

“I wish you all very well and hope you guys can make a future with your career.”

The African XI slightly dominated possession and had a plus on chances in the first half but it ended scoreless. However, Chelsea’s legends, which also included 1996 Olympics winner Celestine Babayaro and former Blues captain Dennis Wise, scored the opener shortly after the break.

But the boys from the Africa XI did not give up and found the equaliser with 15 minutes to play after Kyle Meth’s header hit the crossbar and Marco De Bruin scored on the rebound.