Michael Essien tips Ghanaian youngsters Nuamah and Osman for greater heights

Former Ghana midfielder Michael Essien believes Ernest Nuamah and Ibrahim Osman will reach greater heights in their careers after impressing for Danish club FC Nordjaelland.

This was revealed by Nigerian journalist Lolade Adewuyi, who had met the former Chelsea and Real Madrid star.

Nuamah who joined FC Nordjaelland from Right to Dream Academy in January 2022 has been in great form scoring eight and providing four assists in 21 games. He has also been phenomenal for the Ghana U-23 side helping them to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The youngster provided the assists for both goals in Ghana's 2-1 aggregate win over Algeria in their AFCON qualifier doubleheader in March.

Ibrahim Osman, also joined the Danish giants from the Right to Dream academy in January, and has followed the footsteps of many famous Ghanaian players and is currently adapting to life in Denmark.

In a post on Twitter, Adewuyi wrote" “Michael Essien told me yesterday, these are the future African stars. FC Nordsjaelland’s Ernest Nuamah (Ghana, age 19), Mario Dorgeles (CIV, 18) & Ibrahim Osman (Ghana, 23). They all came to Denmark from the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana.”

Meanwhile, Michael Essien is working at FC Nordjaelland as a coach after obtaining the UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth Coach licenses, allowing him to manage at the highest level.