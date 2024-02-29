Midfield maestro Thomas Partey nears return to action for Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has stepped up his recovery from injury, participating in full training with his teammates ahead of the club's upcoming clash with Sheffield United.

The Ghana international has been sidelined since October 2023 due to a persistent injury he sustained while on international duty.

Despite several setbacks, Partey has made significant progress in his rehabilitation and is now closing in on a return to competitive action.

His movement and sharpness in training have impressed his teammates and the coaching staff, raising hopes that he may feature in the starting lineup against Sheffield United on Monday, March 4.

Partey's impending return comes as a welcome boost for Arsenal, who have sorely missed his creativity and dynamism in midfield.

The 30-year-old has been an integral part of the Gunners' setup since joining from Atletico Madrid in 2020, and his absence has been felt in important games.

With Partey back in contention, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will have a tough decision on his hands as he looks to balance his midfield options.

The Spaniard has been forced to experiment with different combinations in recent weeks, but the return of his star man could provide a timely solution.

As Arsenal gear up for the business end of the season, Partey's comeback couldn't have come at a better time. The North London outfit are currently embroiled in a fierce battle for the Premier League title, and every point counts.

With their talismanic midfielder back in the fold, the Gunners will be confident of securing maximum points against Sheffield United and continuing their push for glory.