Midfielder David Abagna Sandan makes CAF Champions League team of matchday four

Ghanaian midfielder David Abagna Sandan has been named in the CAF Champions League team of matchday four following his impressive outing for Sudanese giants Al Hilal SC.

The former AshantiGold SC and RTU player scored the opening goal when Al Hilal triumphed over Cotonsport FC de Garoua from Cameroon with a 2-0 scoreline last Wednesday.

The former Black Stars midfielder got the Blue Waves in front after connecting a pass from captain Mohamed Abdelrahman four minutes from the interval at the Al Hilal Stadium in Omdurman.

Congolese striker Glody Lilepo Makabi rounded off the victory for the Sudanese champions when he converted a penalty kick in the 83rd minute.

Abagna was replaced in the 64th minute by Congo international Fabrice Muamba Ngoma after he scored his very first goal for the club since he joined in January for around US$150,000.

The 24-year-old central midfielder has featured in all four matches for Al Hilal in the CAF Champions League, starting in all of them.