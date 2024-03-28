Midfielder Edmund Addo thrilled to wear Ghana jersey again after international return

Midfielder Edmund Addo expresses delight at donning the Ghana jersey once again following his return to the squad during the March international break.

Addo, who plies his trade for RadniÄki NiÅ¡ on loan from Red Star Belgrade, acknowledges feeling disappointed after being left out of the squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

However, he understands the circumstances behind the decision, as his limited playing time at club level impacted his selection.

Despite the setback, Addo has been actively involved lately and his inclusion in the recent squad was deemed justified.

He featured in both international friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda, with Ghana securing a 2-1 loss and a 2-2 draw, respectively.

Reflecting on his return to international duty, Addo shares, "Honestly my joy is not about returning to the Black Stars but rather wearing the national colours and representing my motherland has always been amazing and emotional for me."

"Not making it to the African Cup of Nations was a bit disappointing for me because you know almost every player would love to play in the Nations Cup, World Cup, Champions League etc. But all being good I was happy for my colleagues who made it and I supported them massively."