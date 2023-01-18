Midfielder Emmanuel Dogbe training with Medeama as he hopes to land deal with club

Emmanuel Dogbe has started training with Medeama and is hoping to secure a return to the club where he started his career.

The midfielder recently returned to Ghana after more than a decade in Sweden in an attempt to relaunch his career.

The 30-year-old is very experienced and can help Medeama, who are having a disappointing season by their standards, greatly.

Medeama were one of the season's early favourites, but they have underperformed. The dismissal of David Duncan has had little effect, as the team continue to struggle in the Ghana Premier League.

Outside of the top half, Medeama are desperately trying to strengthen the squad in the second transfer window.

Thus far, Medeama have added two players: goalkeeper Felix Kyei and striker Jonathan Sowah, who scored in his debut match against Nsoatreman.

Dogbe has the chance to convince the club why they should spend money on him as they look into the possibility of signing a midfielder.

When he left Medeama in 2012, Dogbe was 20 years old. Since then, he has gone on to play for Atvidabergs FF, AFC United, and Oskarshamn in Sweden, where he has grown into a fine midfielder.