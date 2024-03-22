Midfielder John Yeboah scores on international debut for Ecuador

Midfielder John Yeboah Zamora scored on his senior international debut for Ecuador when they beat Guatemala in a friendly match on Friday.

The former Germany youth international was handed his maiden appearance for Ecuador as they claimed a comfortable 2-0 victory at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, the USA.

The 23-year-old switched his international allegiance to represent the South American country in October last year, but had to wait to make his first bow on Friday.

On 7 October 2023, he received his first call-up to the Ecuador national team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Bolivia and Colombia, scheduled for 12 and 16 October.

Born in Germany to a Ghanaian father and an Ecuadorian mother, Yeboah was eligible to represent any of the three countries.

He opened the scoring of the match when he got the ball behind the back of the net as early as the 7th minute after being set up by Jeremy Sarmiento.

Al-Sadd forward Gonzalo Plata rounded of the victory of the Tricolor when he scored five minutes from full-time.