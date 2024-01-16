Midfielder Justice Blay commits to Asante Kotoko until January 2025, extending his stint with the club

Asante Kotoko's steadfast defensive midfielder, Justice Blay, has committed to the club until January 2025 by signing a new contract, the club announced on Tuesday.

Initially arriving on loan in the 2019-2020 season, Blay's impactful 25 appearances, including two goals and three assists, quickly endeared him to the fans.

Despite his solid performances, a permanent move faced obstacles due to negotiations with his parent club.

In 2022, Blay secured a permanent transfer after leaving Medeama SC, contributing to 49 appearances and aiding Kotoko in clinching the Premier League title.

Notably versatile, the hard-tackling midfielder seamlessly adapted to Ogum's three-back system in eight appearances.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the month, the 31-year-old has extended his stay for an additional year, with an option to renew.

Expressing his joy, Blay emphasized his deep connection to Kotoko, acknowledging the support from the club, head coach, and management.

"Kotoko means everything to me and my family," he shared with the club's media, promising to continue delivering outstanding performances as he has done in the past.