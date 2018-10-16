Midfielder Leonard Tawiah open to Hearts of Oak return

Midfielder Leonard Tawiah is open to returning to Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak after failing to extend his contract in Lebanon.

The player left the Phobians in January for Lebanese side Akhaa Ahly Alay but has returned to Ghana after exhausting his contract with the club.

”I’m ready to play in the local league again. I have learned a lot in Lebanon. But it’s now history.”

“Hearts of Oak is a bigger platform and therefore I won’t hesitate when given the chance to play for them again,” He told Aseda FM.

Leonard Tawiah was a key member of the Hearts of Oak team that lost the 2017 MTN FA Cup finals against Kotoko in Tamale.