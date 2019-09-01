Midfielder Majeed Ashimeru gets praise from Red Bull Salzburg coach Jesse Marsch

Red Bull Salzburg head coach Jesse Marsch has tip hit hat to midfielder Majeed Ashimeru who scored on his first goal for the club as a first-time starter.
Marsch was fully satisfied with the performance of the Ghana youth international who is in his first season as a starter.
Ashimeru was making his fourth appearances for the club this term.
"We have a super team. Many players have performed well, especially Albert and Majeed were great," Marsch said in his post-match speech.
Ashimeru is expected to earn more playing opportunities after Mali defensive midfilder Diadie Samassekou got sold to Bundesliga side TSG Hoffenhiem.