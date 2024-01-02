Mintah and Okrah lead Ghana Premier League top scorers chart after first round

The Ghana Premier League has delivered an exhilarating first round, featuring a fierce competition among players aiming for the top scorer position.

Isaac Mintah of Aduana FC and Augustine Okrah of Bechem United currently share the lead with an impressive 9 goals each.

Mintah, unfortunately sidelined due to injury, showcased his prowess in 11 games, while Okrah, who started in 16 matches, has since departed for Yanga SC in Tanzania.

Asante Kotoko's Steven Mukwala Desse claims the third spot with 8 goals, closely pursued by Baba Hamadu of FC Samartex, who boasts 7 goals.

Six players share the fifth spot, each netting 6 goals: Stephen Amankonah of Berekum Chelsea, Hamza Issah of Accra Hearts of Oak, Afriyie Owusu of Real Tamale United, Abdul Manaf Umar of Nsoatreman FC, and Prince Kwabena Owusu, notably scoring 4 goals against Legon Cities to bring his total to 6.

With a total of 283 goals scored in 145 matches and 8 matches remaining in the first round, the competition for the top scorer position promises intense battles, keeping fans on the edge of their seats as the season unfolds.