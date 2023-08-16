Mohammed Alhassan, Afoakwa and two others part ways with Asante Kotoko

Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko have announced the departure of four players as part of their rebuilding process under the new Interim Management Committee (IMC).

In an official statement on Wednesday, August 16, the Porcupine Warriors club announced the departure of Mohammed Alhassan who joined from Hearts of Oak a few months ago as well as Dickson Afoakwa, one of the signings under Prosper Narteh Ogm's first stint as coach of the club.

The other two players are Charles Owusu and Samuel Boateng.

“The Club will like to confirm the departure of these gentlemen by mutual consent. We are grateful for their contributions during their time with us and wish them the very best for the future,” part of a post on the Twitter page of Kotoko said.

In the ongoing transfer window, the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League champions have made significant signings including the acquisition of Berekum Chelsea duo, Kalo Ouattara and Henry Ansu, and are expected to add more as they continue preparations ahead of the new season.

The team will open their campaign against Accra Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium on September 15.