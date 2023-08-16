GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Mohammed Alhassan, Afoakwa and two others part ways with Asante Kotoko

Published on: 16 August 2023
Mohammed Alhassan, Afoakwa and two others part ways with Asante Kotoko

Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko have announced the departure of four players as part of their rebuilding process under the new Interim Management Committee (IMC).

In an official statement on Wednesday, August 16, the Porcupine Warriors club announced the departure of Mohammed Alhassan who joined from Hearts of Oak a few months ago as well as Dickson Afoakwa, one of the signings under Prosper Narteh Ogm's first stint as coach of the club.

The other two players are Charles Owusu and Samuel Boateng.

“The Club will like to confirm the departure of these gentlemen by mutual consent. We are grateful for their contributions during their time with us and wish them the very best for the future,” part of a post on the Twitter page of Kotoko said.

In the ongoing transfer window, the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League champions have made significant signings including the acquisition of Berekum Chelsea duo, Kalo Ouattara and Henry Ansu, and are expected to add more as they continue preparations ahead of the new season.

The team will open their campaign against Accra Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium on September 15.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more