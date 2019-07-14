Mohammed Dauda starts in Anderlecht's pre-season friendly defeat to Dutch side AZ

Striker Mohammed Dauda was handed a starting role in Anderlecht's 2-0 defeat to AZ Alkmaar in a pre-season friendly.

The want-away forward played as the lone man up front in a set-up which and player-coach Vincent Kompany and Ghanaian kid Jeremy Doku.

Dauda was replaced at halftime as his side went into the break two-nil down with goals from Myron Boadu in the 9th minute and Albert Gudmundsson just before the half ended.

The former is wanted by a host of clubs including Vitesse Arnhem where he was on loan last season.

Anderlecht set up 1st half:

Thomas Didillon; Sieben Dewaele, Bubacarr Sanneh, Vincent Kompany, Antonio Milic; Jeremy Doku, Anouar Ait El Hadj, Sven Kums, Michel Vlap, Luka Adzic; Mohammed Dauda.