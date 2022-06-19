Mohammed Kudus’ Ajax to play pre-season friendlies against two German clubs

Mohammed Kudus will come up against German clubs during pre-season as Ajax have announced they will play SV Meppen and Paderborn in preparation for next season.

The Dutch champions will also play Austrian giants RB Salzburg during pre-season.

Ajax's first match is against Meppen on June 28. They play Paderborn four days later before taking on Salzburg on July 19.

Ajax's 2022-23 campaign will commence on July 30 with Johan Cruijff Shield final with PSV.

Ajax will have a training camp in De Lutte, Netherlands from 27 June till 3 July and in Austria from 17 July till 23 July.

Kudus is expected to be heavily involved as he looks forward to a successful campaign. The Black Stars midfielder is currently in Ghana for holiday.

The 21-year-old struggled with injuries last season. He played 16 games, scoring one and assisting one goal.