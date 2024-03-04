Mohammed Kudus dubbed 'special player' by West Ham teammate

West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen has praised his teammate Mohammed Kudus, calling him a "special" and "talented" player.

Kudus, who joined the club from Dutch side Ajax last summer, has made a significant impact with 10 goals and three assists across various competitions.

Bowen, who has formed a strong partnership with the Ghanaian, highlighted Kudus' unique qualities and the seamless chemistry they share on the pitch.

"He’s really good, you see his quality and the impact he’s had straight away," Bowen told Premier League's YouTube channel.

"I’d say I’m experienced in the Premier League, so I’m trying to help the players who come in. Especially with Mo in my position. These players are top players you know.

"Mo has played in the World Cup and the Champions League, these players don’t need much in terms of learning. We have a great connection, he’s left-footed off the right, the same as me.

"I just try to help him as much as I can. The way he’s started for us, the impact he’s had, the goals he’s scored, he’s a very special player," Bowen added.

Overall, Bowen is impressed with Kudus' talent and is happy to support him in any way he can. With both players in top form, West Ham United looks set to continue their successful season.