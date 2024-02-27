Mohammed Kudus emphasises hunger and determination in West Ham win over Brentford

West Ham United forward Kudus Mohammed has emphasised the hunger and determination exhibited by the team in their remarkable 4-2 victory against Brentford in the Premier League on Monday.

The win marked the end of West Ham's eight-game winless streak and propelled them two places up to eighth in the league standings.

Jarrod Bowen secured a hat-trick in the game, with Mohammed Kudus providing the assist for the third goal.

Reflecting on the team's performance, Kudus acknowledged the challenging previous games but expressed the importance of the reaction and the win, particularly in front of the fans.

We needed it,” the Ghanaian explained. “The past games have been very difficult, but it was good to get the reaction and the win in front of the fans. We keep building on it and focus on the next game.

“I think [the two goals in seven minutes] showed how hungry we as players are for the goals because that is what we are supposed to do.

“I’m not surprised [about Jarrod Bowen’s hat-trick], more is coming.

“I think we wanted it more and you could see that from the start of the game as we got the goals quickly and there was an energy and determination of how much we wanted to win today. It was good to get the three points.”

Kudus Mohammed has contributed significantly to West Ham's Premier League campaign this season, scoring six goals and providing two assists.

The team now looks to build on this victory as they focus on their upcoming fixture against Everton.