Mohammed Kudus' incredible solo goal against Freiburg wins Goal of the Month

Mohammed Kudus has won Goal of the Month at West Ham with his incredible solo goal against Freiburg in March.

The 23-year-old's brace against the German club in the Europa League were all nominated for the Goal of the Month award.

However, it was his first and the Hammers' fourth against Freiburg that won the accolade.

Kudus picked the ball from his own half before producing a Messi-esque moment after running through three players with ease before finally firing past the goalkeeper.

The goal also won the Europa League Goal of the Week after his dazzling display on the famous Thursday night.

It is the third time the Ghana international has won the Goal of the Month award at West Ham United since joining the club last summer from Ajax Amsterdam.

Kudus is enjoying an outstanding campaign, having netted 13 goals across all competitions for the London club.

Watch video below: